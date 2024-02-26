Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $374,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.46. 193,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,122. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

