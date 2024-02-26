Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Invests $909,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VIG traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $179.28.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

