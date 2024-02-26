Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Down 2.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.95. 258,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,348,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

