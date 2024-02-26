Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 41,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 636,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SEM

Select Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.