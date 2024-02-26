Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.57. 3,426,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,781,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.39.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Insider Activity at Bitfarms

In other Bitfarms news, Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$116,550.00. In other Bitfarms news, Director Andres Finkielsztain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$66,300.00. Also, Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$116,550.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,375 shares of company stock worth $2,153,522. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.