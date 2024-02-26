WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 183,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 42,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

WesCan Energy Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.03.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesCan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesCan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.