CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.30

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 24573985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

