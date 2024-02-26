Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $575.51

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $575.51 and last traded at $573.92, with a volume of 43419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $563.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.59.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

