Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.77

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.72, with a volume of 776576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Nextracker Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $154,708,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $120,861,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 1,105,536 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

