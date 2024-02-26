Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.18

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.18 and last traded at $96.18, with a volume of 50842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.73.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

