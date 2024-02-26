Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Down 2.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.95. 258,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,348,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

