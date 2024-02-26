Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Down 2.7%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.82 and last traded at $37.91. Approximately 1,247,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,133,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

