Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.18

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.18 and last traded at $96.18, with a volume of 50842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

