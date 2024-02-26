Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Down 2.4%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 31,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 385,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVEI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nuvei by 2,516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 255,365 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Nuvei by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 93.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 182,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 681.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,419 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the third quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

