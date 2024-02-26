Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.44

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 377246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Savara Price Performance

Insider Activity at Savara

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The company has a market cap of $705.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Savara news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.