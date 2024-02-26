InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $689.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

