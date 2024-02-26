SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Reduced by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,226,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. 342,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Truist Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

