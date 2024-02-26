IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 6.6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 11,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 313,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

The company has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,330 shares of company stock worth $152,695. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

