IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 6.6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 11,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 313,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences
In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,330 shares of company stock worth $152,695. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Biosciences
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.