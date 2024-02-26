Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 6.8% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 188,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,469,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

CRBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

The company has a market cap of $643.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 1,296.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 236,020 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 32.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

