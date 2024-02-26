Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 78,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 545,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Orla Mining by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

