Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 7.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 124,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 682,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $209,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $535.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

