KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.73. 1,611,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,848,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of KE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of KE by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of KE by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,501,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after buying an additional 1,029,494 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

