Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.67 and last traded at $145.67. Approximately 513,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,179,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $444,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 276.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 99.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 173.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

