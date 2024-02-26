Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 5%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 2,112,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,959,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alcoa by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,323 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alcoa by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $318,670,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

