Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$74.50 to C$81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$83.00.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching C$77.67. The company had a trading volume of 166,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,803. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$70.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$52.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.23.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.