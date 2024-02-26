Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $210.02 and last traded at $210.02. 968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Alexander’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

