Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DCBO stock traded down C$0.34 on Monday, hitting C$71.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,711. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.54. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$39.81 and a 12-month high of C$73.73.

In other news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total transaction of C$615,600.00. Company insiders own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.