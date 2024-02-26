Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHR. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.

CHR stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.14. The company had a trading volume of 857,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,123. The firm has a market cap of C$414.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.42.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3701997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

