CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.71. 280,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,884. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.38. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.01 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

