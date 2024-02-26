Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Up 7.2%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.01. 109,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,277,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.
FUSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after acquiring an additional 202,364 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 718,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
