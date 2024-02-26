Eight Capital Lowers Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $65.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Docebo

Docebo Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. Docebo has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.