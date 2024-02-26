Eight Capital Lowers Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $65.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBOGet Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Docebo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. Docebo has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

