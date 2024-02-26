Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

