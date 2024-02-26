Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.15.

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$0.30 on Monday, reaching C$49.34. 82,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,763. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.74.

In related news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

