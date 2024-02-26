KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.73. 1,611,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,848,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

KE Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of KE

The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of KE by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of KE by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of KE by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 89,075 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

