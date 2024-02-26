Cormark Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Shares of CG stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$6.89. The company had a trading volume of 232,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.42. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67.

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.