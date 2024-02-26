Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) were up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 3,288,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 24,678,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of analysts have commented on BITF shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

