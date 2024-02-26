Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Down 2.8%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 122,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,066,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

KW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

