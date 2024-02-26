Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$83.00.

Shares of BEI.UN traded up C$1.53 on Monday, hitting C$77.67. 166,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,803. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$52.94 and a one year high of C$78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.64.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

