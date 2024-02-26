Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 111,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.57%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

