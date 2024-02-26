Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,803 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,376 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.3 %

CG traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.05. 1,359,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

