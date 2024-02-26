Stilwell Value LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Stilwell Value LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,063,207 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 12.05% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 319,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,386.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,041,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:WHLR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,366. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $501,798.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.