Stilwell Value LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ)

Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,706 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp makes up approximately 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IF Bancorp worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 252,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IROQ stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.56. 331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

