Stonepine Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 477,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Vanda Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 557,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNDA. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

