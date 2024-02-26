Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 9.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after buying an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RSP stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.41. 3,793,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $162.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.