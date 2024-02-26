Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 216,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,353,000 after buying an additional 232,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LRGF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $51.87.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

