Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,854,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 23,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,154. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $32.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

