Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after buying an additional 2,767,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,022,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,306,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,475,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,025,100. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.