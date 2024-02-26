Stonepine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,975,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. IO Biotech comprises 0.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.00% of IO Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $988,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Trading Up 4.3 %

About IO Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

