Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Purchased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 128.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,912 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 114.6% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,761 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $14,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 947,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 635,682 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.34. 248,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,108. The company has a market cap of $362.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.15. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

In related news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $219,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $219,103.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,557 shares in the company, valued at $448,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,911.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $327,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

