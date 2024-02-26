SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Sold by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,747 shares during the period. SCYNEXIS comprises about 2.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.67% of SCYNEXIS worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 212.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

SCYX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 92,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,949. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. TheStreet lowered SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

